Advertisement

Iran Says Israel Seeking To "Ethnically Cleanse" Gaza In New Plan

The plan announced by Israel "is another clear sign of the Zionist regime's specific intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza and commit genocide against the Palestinians", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran Says Israel Seeking To "Ethnically Cleanse" Gaza In New Plan
Tehran:

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned Israel's updated war plan that includes taking control of Gaza City, accusing Israel of seeking to "ethnically cleanse" the Palestinian territory.

The plan announced by Israel "is another clear sign of the Zionist regime's specific intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza and commit genocide against the Palestinians", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Gaza Occupy, Iran, Israel Hamas War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com