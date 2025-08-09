Iran Says Israel Seeking To "Ethnically Cleanse" Gaza In New Plan

Iran's foreign ministry on Friday condemned Israel's updated war plan that includes taking control of Gaza City, accusing Israel of seeking to "ethnically cleanse" the Palestinian territory.

The plan announced by Israel "is another clear sign of the Zionist regime's specific intention to ethnically cleanse Gaza and commit genocide against the Palestinians", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement.

