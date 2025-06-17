Israel-Iran Conflict Day 5 Updates: The deadly conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with both sides widening their attacks. Israeli air strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran, including some of Tehran's top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. The Israeli authorities have said that at least 24 people, including women and children, were killed in Iranian attacks on their territory. Israel's army warned early on Tuesday that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran.

US President Donald Trump was on Monday leaving a Group of Seven summit early as he hinted at greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict and warned Tehran residents to evacuate. Before flying out of Canada in the middle of the G7 gathering, he took to social media to back Israel and issue an alert to the Iranian capital of nearly 10 million people.

Here Are The LIVE Updates On Israel-Iran Attacks: