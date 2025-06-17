Israel-Iran Conflict Day 5 Updates: The deadly conflict between Iran and Israel entered its fifth day on Tuesday, with both sides widening their attacks. Israeli air strikes have killed at least 224 people in Iran, including some of Tehran's top military commanders, nuclear scientists and civilians. The Israeli authorities have said that at least 24 people, including women and children, were killed in Iranian attacks on their territory. Israel's army warned early on Tuesday that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran.
US President Donald Trump was on Monday leaving a Group of Seven summit early as he hinted at greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict and warned Tehran residents to evacuate. Before flying out of Canada in the middle of the G7 gathering, he took to social media to back Israel and issue an alert to the Iranian capital of nearly 10 million people.
Here Are The LIVE Updates On Israel-Iran Attacks:
Israel Iran Conflict LIVE: Macron Says Trump Made Ceasefire "Offer"
French President Emmanuel Macron has claimed that is American counterpart Donald Trump is considering the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions … We have to see now whether the sides will follow," he said while speaking at Canada.
Describing Trump’s early exit from G7 summit as a positive development, Macron said "Right now I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected."
Israel Iran Conflict LIVE: Casulties Mount On Both Sides
Israel struck an Iranian state TV building -- forcing a presenter to flee mid-broadcast -- in the latest dramatic escalation of a major aerial campaign launched Friday, which has seen nuclear and military sites in Iran hit, as well as residential areas and fuel depots.
Iran's health ministry said at least 224 people have been killed and more than 1,200 wounded.
Tehran has responded with barrages of missiles and drones that hit Israeli cities and towns, killing at least 24 people and wounding 592 others, according to the prime minister's office.
Israel says it has also killed many top military commanders and atomic scientists in Iran, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying late Monday that Israel was eliminating Iran's security leadership "one after the other". (AFP)
Middle East Conflict LIVE: Red Crescent Says Israeli Strike Kills 3 Rescuers In Iran
The Iranian Red Crescent said Monday that three of its rescuers were killed by an Israeli air strike in northwest Tehran.
"This incident is not only a crime against international humanitarian law but also a blatant attack on humanity and morality," the organisation said in a statement, adding that the three workers were aiding the wounded in the capital's Shahid Bagheri district.
Israel Iran Attacks LIVE: Netanyahu Asks Iranians To Reject Tehran's "Radical Tyranny"
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday issued a direct plea for the "good people of Iran" to stand against Tehran's "radical tyranny", saying that "a light has been lit, carry it to freedom". In a 13-minute interview with London-based channel "Iran International", the Israeli leader insisted that "you're not our enemy. We're not your enemy."
"We have a common enemy, and we're resolutely fighting them, and I believe you'll have an opportunity to be free soon," he added.
Israel has unleashed days of punishing strikes across Iran, which has responded with volleys of missiles. The Israeli Prime Minister said in a separate interview on Monday that Iranians now saw their government as "much weaker than they thought", and urged them put pressure on their leaders. (AFP)
Middle East Conflict LIVE: Trump Says Deal "Will Be Signed" Eventually With Iran
President Donald Trump voiced confidence Monday that Iran would eventually sign a nuclear deal as he warned without specifying that the United States will be "doing something" once he leaves a G7 summit. "I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen. But a deal will be signed," Trump told reporters at the summit in Canada.
"And I think Iran is foolish not to sign one," Trump said as he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Trump said without elaborating: "As soon as I leave here, we're going to be doing something. But I have to leave here."
He did not provide any further details, and is expected to leave the summit in the Canadian Rockies on Tuesday. Trump also refused to comment on whether the United States would offer military support to Israel to destroy Iran's nuclear program. He earlier said that the United States was not involved in Israel's offensive but has praised the strikes and boasted that Israel uses US weapons.
NDTV Exclusive: Israel-Iran Conflict - 'Saving Ourselves Our Priority', Say Indian Students Being Evacuated In Tehran
As the conflict between Israel and Iran intensifies, people in Tehran have been warned of a major Israeli attack after Iran's ballistic missiles caused significant damage in Tel Aviv. People in Iran's capital are leaving the city. So are Indians.
Israel Iran Conflict LIVE: Pentagon Chief Says US Deploying "Additional Capabilities" To Mideast
The United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its "defensive posture," Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth said Monday, as arch-rivals Iran and Israel ramp up their deadly conflict.
"Over the weekend, I directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility," Hegseth posted on X. "Protecting US forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region." (AFP)
Iran Attacks Israel LIVE: Israel Issues, Then Drops Air Raid Alert For Tel Aviv
The Israeli army issued a brief air raid warning for Tel Aviv and Beersheva in the south early on Tuesday due to incoming Iranian missiles before dropping the alert. Sirens "sounded in several areas of Israel" at around 12:30am local time (2130 GMT), the army said, adding that the Israeli air force was "operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat."
In a second message shortly afterwards, it said it was "now permitted to leave protected spaces in all areas across the country." The air raid warnings were the first overnight Monday-Tuesday following statements from the Iranian military that a new wave of drone and missile attacks had begun.
Iran will strike Israel "without interruption until dawn", its Revolutionary Guards said earlier.
Middle East Conflict LIVE: Iran Says Israeli Attacks "Deal A Blow" To Nuclear Diplomacy
Iran's Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi said Israel's strikes against his country "deal a blow" to diplomacy during a call Monday with his French, British, and German counterparts.
"The Israeli aggression against Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations with the United States is a blow to diplomacy," Abbas Araghchi said during a call reported by his ministry with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, the United Kingdom's David Lammy, Germany's Johann Wadephul, and the European Union's head of foreign affairs Kaja Kallas.
These three countries and the EU, along with China and Russia, signed a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015, but the United States later unilaterally withdrew.
Middle East Conflict LIVE: Macron Says Forcing Regime Change In Iran Would Be "Strategic Error"
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel and Iran to stop attacking civilians. He also warned Jerusalem that trying to overthrow Tehran's clerical state would be a “strategic error”.
“All who have thought that by bombing from the outside you can save a country in spite of itself have always been mistaken,” Macron he said.
Iran Israel Attacks LIVE: White House Says US Forces Remain In "Defensive Posture" In Middle East
US forces in the Middle East remain in a "defensive posture, and that has not changed," the White House said Monday as Israel and Iran traded heavy strikes for a fourth day.
"We will defend American interests," White House spokesperson Alex Pfeiffer added in a post on social media.
Iran Israel Conflict LIVE: Israeli Army Warns New Missiles Launched From Iran
Israel's army warned early Tuesday that it had detected new missiles launched from Iran, as the arch foes exchanged fire for a fifth day.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," the Israeli army posted on Telegram, adding it was working to intercept the threat.
Israel Iran Attacks LIVE: Trump Makes Hasty Summit Exit Over Iran Crisis
US President Donald Trump was on Monday leaving a Group of Seven summit early as he hinted of greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict and warned Tehran residents to evacuate.
Before flying out of Canada in the middle of the G7 gathering, Trump took to social media to back Israel and issue an alert to the Iranian capital of nearly 10 million people.
"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
At a group photo with fellow G7 leaders in the scenic mountain resort of Kananaskis, he said: "I have to be back as soon as I can. I wish I could stay for tomorrow, but they understand, this is big stuff."
Israel-Iran Conflict: "Drones-Filled Skies, Every Minute Getting Worse": Indian Students In Tehran
As tensions continue to rise in West Asia, Indian students in Tehran recalled the initial hours of the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Iran Israel Conflict Enters Day 5, Trump Urges Tehran Evacuation
Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.
Updates LIVE: India Issues Helpline For Nationals In Iran, Israel
Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, the Indian embassy in both countries shared helpline numbers on Sunday to stay in touch with Indian nationals currently there. In a series of posts on X, the Indian embassy in Tehran informed that the Telegram link is "ONLY" for Indian citizens who are in Iran.
Advisory for all Indian nationals and Persons of Indian Origin currently in Iran. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy pic.twitter.com/hACYKyaeId— India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) June 15, 2025
📢 ADVISORY/INSTRUCTIONS FOR INDIAN NATIONALS IN ISRAEL (AS ON JUNE 15) pic.twitter.com/ubDecSywqe— India in Israel (@indemtel) June 15, 2025