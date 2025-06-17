Israel Will Continue To Do What's Within Its Capabilities: Envoy On Iran Conflict

Israel will continue to do what is within its capabilities to "degrade" Iran's nuclear programme, the country's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said on Tuesday, amid escalating tensions between the two countries.

At a briefing held here, he also said it would be better if a diplomatic solution could be achieved to halt the hostilities.

The envoy said Israel took military action to "severely degrade" Iran's nuclear programme and missile capabilities, claiming it posed a "threat" to his country.

"We'll continue to do what is in our capabilities to degrade Iran's nuclear programme," he told reporters when asked about the future course of the confrontation.

Asked about the expectations from the US, Azar said Washington and Israel are "completely in sync". He said he felt that the US would "support" Israel's action.

Israel is grateful to the US for its military and political assistance, Azar asserted.

