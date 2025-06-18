Donald Trump On Striking Iran: "I May Do It, I May Not Do It"

- US President Donald Trump said he may or may not join Israeli strikes on Iran.
- Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated Iran will never surrender.
- The remarks highlight ongoing tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran.
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
US President Donald Trump said he may or may not join Israeli strikes on Iran, hours after Tehran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the country will "never surrender".
"I may do it, I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do," Trump told reporters from the White House's South Lawn.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world