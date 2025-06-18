What World's Air Traffic Looks Like Amid Global Conflicts

The global air traffic mirrors the reality of the global tensions. The latest snapshot of air traffic, shared by Flightradar24, shows three clear patches. These three gaps are seen over Iran, Ukraine and Tibet. This comes amid growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and Iran and Israel.

"This is what global air traffic looks like right now. Three clear gaps are limiting air traffic,". Flightradar24 reported.

This is what global air traffic looks like right now. Three clear gaps are limiting air traffic. pic.twitter.com/X7dV9KZv9f — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 17, 2025

Last week, on June 13, when Israel launched a wave of airstrikes on Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, missile infrastructure and military commanders, a similar site was witnessed over Iranian space. A time-lapse video from Flightradar24 showed the immediate impact of the Israeli air strike in the skies - a total clearance of civilian air traffic over Iranian airspace.

The video showed a rapid and dramatic shift, with commercial aircraft swiftly rerouting to avoid Israeli drones and missiles in Iranian skies, leaving the country's airspace virtually deserted. The aircraft curved away from Iranian territory and opted for alternative corridors.

This diversion of flights could have a domino effect, resulting in longer flight durations, potential delays and increased fuel costs.

The latest air war between Iran and Israel began on June 13, with Israel initiating it by launching missile strikes. Israel has asked residents in Tehran to evacuate so its air force could strike Iranian military installations. Iranian news websites said explosions were heard in Tehran and the city of Karaj west of the capital.