Hours After Alaska Meet, Russia Fired 85 Drones, 1 Missile On Ukraine: Kyiv

Russia launched 85 attack drones and a ballistic missile at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv said Saturday, hours after Russian leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump held their Alaska talks.

The highly anticipated meeting in the remote US state ended with no breakthrough in halting Russia's more than three-year-long Ukraine invasion.

Ukraine's air force said Moscow had "attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type" drones, while also attacking "frontline areas" in four regions.

In its daily report, the air force said the attacks took place "on the night of August 16" and starting in the evening of August 15 -- when Putin and Trump held their negotiations.

Kyiv said its air defences shot down 61 of the drones.

Moscow also claimed advances in the east of the country, continuing its on-the-ground attacks and advances during the talks.

Russia's defence ministry said troops took the village of Kolodyazi in Ukraine's Donetsk region and the village of Vorone in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region.

It also claimed to have taken the village of Vorone in the neighbouring Dnipropetrovsk region -- although Ukrainian-linked monitoring websites showed Russian troops still far from the village.

Russia has pushed into Ukrainian territory for almost 3.5 years, occupying large swathes of the east and south of the country.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, launched by Putin in February 2022, has killed thousands.

