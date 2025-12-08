This Is The "Most Problematic" Issue In Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The issue of territory is still the "most problematic" in discussions on ending the Russia-Ukraine war, an official familiar with the negotiations told AFP on Monday, ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with European allies in London following US-Ukraine talks.

Zelensky's negotiators held a string of meetings with US envoy Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner in Miami over the past few days, in a bid to revise a draft US plan that initially echoed many of Russian President Vladimir Putin's core demands for how the war should end.

The question of territory remained "the most problematic issue. Putin does not want to enter into an agreement without territory. So they are looking for any options to ensure that Ukraine cedes territory", the official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

The source also said that the United States was urging a quick settlement.

"The Americans are pressuring, like 'faster, faster, faster,'" the source added, saying that Ukraine "cannot agree to everything without working out the details."

In London, Zelensky was due to meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader was also set to travel to Brussels for talks with the leaders of the European Union and the NATO defence alliance on Monday.

Before returning to office, US President Donald Trump said he would resolve the war within "24 hours", but after months of diplomatic efforts admitted that striking a deal is more complicated than he expected.

Last week, Zelensky said the territorial question was the "most difficult" having consistently ruled out any concessions, arguing that they were tantamount to Kyiv's capitulation.

Russia wants Ukraine to retreat from around one-fifth of the eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow has not yet captured, but where its troops are advancing at their fastest pace in a year.

Eastern Ukraine has been ravaged since Russia invaded in February 2022, with tens of thousands of people killed and millions forced to flee their homes.

