Trump Makes Iran-Israel Ceasefire Offer, Claims Macron At G7

French President Emmanuel Macron has claimed that his American counterpart, Donald Trump, is considering the prospect of a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, as the deadly conflict between the two warring enemies entered the fifth day. The French leader, who is in Canada for the G7 summit, also warned Israel that forcing a regime change in Tehran would be a "strategic error".

"There is indeed an offer to meet and exchange. An offer was made especially to get a ceasefire and to then kick-start broader discussions ... We have to see now whether the sides will follow," he told reporters at the G7 summit.

Macaron said that he didn't believe the situation in the Middle East would change soon, but "since the US assured they will find a ceasefire and since they can pressure Israel, things may change".

Describing Trump's early exit from the G7 summit as a positive development, the French President said, "Right now I believe negotiations need to restart and that civilians need to be protected."

Macron also called on both Israel and Iran to "end" attacking civilians, saying, "All who have thought that by bombing from the outside you can save a country in spite of itself have always been mistaken."

Trump's Early Exit From G7

Trump on Tuesday made a hasty exit from the Group of Seven (G7) summit early as he hinted at greater involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict and warned Tehran residents to evacuate. The US president, who has praised Israel's strikes despite his stated preference for diplomacy, said Iran would be "foolish" not to agree to a negotiated settlement.

"It's painful for both parties, but I'd say Iran is not winning this war, and they should talk, and they should talk immediately, before it's too late," Trump told reporters before leaving Canada.

US forces in the Middle East remain in a defensive posture, a White House spokesman stressed.

Israel-Iran Conflict And The Stand Of The G7

A major conflict broke out in the Middle East after Israel struck nuclear and military sites in Iran and killed Tehran's leading commanders and nuclear scientists. Iran responded with its own volley of drones and missiles at Israel.

Canada and European leaders had hoped to draft a G7 statement on the crisis, but diplomats said that Trump had not committed the United States to joining it.

Leaders of the club of industrialised democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- have mostly backed Israel, but concern has mounted as the violence intensifies.