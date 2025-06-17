Mossad Headquarters Hit In Tel Aviv, Claims Iran. Israel Denies

Iranian strikes allegedly struck strategic sites within Israel, including the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv and the military intelligence complex or AMAN in Glilot, several reports have claimed.

Visuals on social media, which cannot be confirmed by NDTV, show buildings engulfed in flames. "This morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)'s aerospace forces carried out a strike on the center of military intelligence of the Zionist regime's (Israel's - TASS) army, Aman, and the Zionist regime's center for planning terrorist operations, Mossad, in Tel Aviv, despite Israel's advanced defense systems, and this center is now on fire," the Tasnim news agency quoted an IRGC statement.

The Israeli military said the strikes hit a bus parking lot, Tehran Times reported. Israeli military also said it has struck certain sites in western Iran.

The two countries have traded attacks since Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on June 13. Iranian strikes since Friday have killed more than a dozen people in Israel, while Tehran's health ministry says at least 224 people were killed and more than 1,200 wounded in Israeli attacks.

Residential areas in both countries have suffered deadly strikes since the hostilities broke out Friday, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slamming Iran for allegedly targeting civilians.

Israel says its attacks have hit military and nuclear facilities, and killed many top commanders and atomic scientists -- but a senior US official said that President Donald Trump told Israel to back down from a plan to kill supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump has urged the foes to "make a deal", but told reporters that "sometimes they have to fight it out" first.

The escalation comes after decades of enmity and a prolonged shadow war fought through proxies and covert operations.