"Mummy Just Watched": Boy, 9, Says He Saw "Uncle" Smother Father With Pillow

A nine-year-old boy has become the key witness in a case where his father was allegedly murdered by his mother in collusion with her lover and a group of hired contract killers. The murder took place in the Kherli area of Rajasthan's Alwar on the night of June 7.

The victim, identified as Veeru or Man Singh Jatav, was found dead at his home. Initially claimed by his wife Anita as a sudden decline in health, the truth unravelled over the next 48 hours after their son recounted the events to the police.

According to the child's testimony, his mother left the main gate of the house open deliberately that night. Around midnight, four men, accompanied by a man the child identified as "Kashi Uncle", later revealed as Kashiram Prajapat, Anita's alleged boyfriend, entered the home. They found Veeru asleep in bed and killed him by suffocation and assault. The boy, who was lying nearby and pretending to be asleep, said he saw everything.

"I had just fallen asleep when I heard a faint sound at the door. I opened my eyes and saw my mother opening the gate. Kashi Uncle was standing outside; there were four more people with him. I got scared, I did not get up, I started watching everything quietly. They came to our room. I got up and saw my mother standing in front of the bed. Those people punched him, twisted his legs and also choked him. Kashi Uncle had covered his mouth with a pillow. When I reached out for my father Kashi Uncle picked me up in his lap and scolded and threatened me," the boy said. "I became silent out of fear. After a few minutes, father died... then everyone left."

The Probe

According to the police, Anita and Kashiram had planned the murder in advance. The motive, police say, was their extramarital affair. Anita operated a small general store in Kherli, which Kashiram, a local street vendor who sold kachoris, would frequently visit. The two reportedly grew close over time.

Anita and Kashiram allegedly arranged for Veeru's murder by offering Rs 2 lakh to four contract killers. On the night of June 7, Anita executed her part of the plan by leaving the main door unlocked. Kashiram arrived at the house on a motorcycle with the hired killers. Veeru was attacked in his sleep and pronounced dead the following morning.

Initially, Anita told relatives that Veeru had suddenly fallen ill. However, the condition of the body, including clear injury marks, a broken tooth, and signs of suffocation, led to suspicions. A medical examination confirmed that Veeru had been murdered.

Arrests And Evidence Trail

Following a formal complaint by the victim's brother, Gabbar Jatav, police launched an investigation. The police reviewed over 100 CCTV footage clips from the area and analysed call data records.

Three individuals, Anita, Kashiram, and one of the contract killers, Brijesh Jatav, have been arrested. Police are searching for the remaining three accused.