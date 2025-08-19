Woman Watches Web Series On Crimes, Studies Murder Cases Before Killing Husband

Fed up of being subjected to physical assault and suspicion, a woman and her friends in Jaipur murdered her husband on Saturday. During investigation, it was found that the accused searched the internet and watched web series to plan e-rickshaw driver Manoj's murder.

The woman Santosh Devi befriended co-accused Rishi Srivastava at a bedsheet factory, where they both worked. As their relation grew thicker, they hatched a conspiracy to murder Manoj. Rishi's friend Mohit Sharma joined the plan, and the three searched ways to kill a person and not get caught on Google. They also watched web series on crimes and famous murder cases to fine-tune their plan.

The three accused bought new SIM cards and conducted a recce of spots where their plan can be carried out.

On Saturday, Mohit hired Manoj's e-rickshaw to go to the ISKCON temple. Around 10 minutes into the journey, Rishi met Mohit and the e-rickshaw was taken to a deserted farmhouse area, where Manoj's throat was slit using a sharp bedsheet cutter. The two men then changed their clothes and appearances and switched off their SIM cards.

Due to absence of CCTVs at the spot of the murder, the police scanned footage from nearby cameras to zero in on the accused. During investigation, the three accused said that planning for the murder began around a month ago.