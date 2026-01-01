Man Beaten To Death Over Talking To Married Woman In Rajasthan: Cops

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district by the brothers of a married woman after they objected to him speaking to her over the phone, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly lured the man, Palaram, from Hanumangarh, on the pretext of a New Year party and assaulted him in a secluded area, they said.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra said three accused have been detained and are being questioned. Further investigation is underway.

According to police, the accused, along with their friends, took the victim to a party on December 31 night, where they allegedly made him consume alcohol.

After he became intoxicated, he was beaten with pipes, the SHO said.

When his condition deteriorated, the accused tried to take him to a hospital, but he died on the way. They then abandoned his body inside a car and fled away, police said.

The body was found in a parked car near Sector-17 on the Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar highway on Thursday. Acting on information from passers-by, the police shifted the body to the district hospital mortuary.

