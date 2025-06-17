Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Denied Approval For US Trip, Says "Will Seek Explanation"

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, denied clearance to visit the US to attend two events, said today that he would not comment on the issue for now and would seek an explanation once he is back in the country.

Reacting to a NDTV report, Mr Kharge -- who is also the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge -- said in a post on X, formerly Twitter: "I'm holding back on making any public statements for now. Once I'm back in Bengaluru, I will seek a clear explanation from the Government of India regarding this denial".

I'm holding back on making any public statements for now. Once I'm back in Bengaluru, I will seek a clear explanation from the Government of India regarding this denial. https://t.co/70QyioMeM8 — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 17, 2025

Mr Kharge was expected to lead delegations to the Boston Bio 2025 and this year's Design Automation Conference in San Francisco.

He was in Paris where he attended a conference and the aeroshow, from where he was to leave for the US with his team. But his clearances didn't come through.

He was in Paris where he attended a conference and the aeroshow, from where he was to leave for the US with his team. But his clearances didn't come through and he is expected to return straight to India.

The "Design Automation Conference" which bills itself as the "The Global Event for Chips to Systems" is also crucial for Karnataka - Bengaluru being the country's IT capital - and Mr Kharge, who handles the state's IT ministry.

The BIO International Convention is one of the key events for biotechnology, and claims to represent the "full ecosystem of biotech with 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe".

It is not yet clear what proved to be the hitch in the clearance but the matter could snowball into the next political row between the BJP and the Congress, which rules the state.