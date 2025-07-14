Congress Expels Kalaburagi Leader After His Arrest In Drugs Case

Lingaraj Kanni, the Congress Block President of Kalaburagi South, has been expelled from the party following his arrest in a drug trafficking case.

Kanni was arrested by the Maharashtra police on July 12. He is said to have political links across the board as he was with the BJP a couple of years ago and then changed sides.

The arrest was made while Kanni was allegedly selling narcotic substances in Thane city, sources said.

The police seized 120 bottles of banned Codeine syrup from his possession.

A case has been registered at the Kalyan Police Station under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and further investigation is in progress.