Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Congress Expels Kalaburagi Leader After His Arrest In Drugs Case

Lingaraj Kanni was arrested by the Maharashtra police on July 12. He is said to have political links across the board as he was with the BJP a couple of years ago and then changed sides.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Congress Expels Kalaburagi Leader After His Arrest In Drugs Case
  • Lingaraj Kanni, Congress Block President of Kalaburagi South, was expelled from the party
  • Kanni was arrested by Maharashtra police last month in a drug trafficking case
  • He was with the BJP before joining Congress
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Bengaluru:

Lingaraj Kanni, the Congress Block President of Kalaburagi South, has been expelled from the party following his arrest in a drug trafficking case.

Kanni was arrested by the Maharashtra police on July 12. He is said to have political links across the board as he was with the BJP a couple of years ago and then changed sides.

The arrest was made while Kanni was allegedly selling narcotic substances in Thane city, sources said.

The police seized 120 bottles of banned Codeine syrup from his possession.

A case has been registered at the Kalyan Police Station under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and further investigation is in progress.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Kalaburagi, Congress, Priyank Kharge
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com