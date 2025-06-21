Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Priyank Kharge Gets Foreign Ministry Clearance For US Travel After Denial

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Priyank Kharge Gets Foreign Ministry Clearance For US Travel After Denial
New Delhi:

Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Saturday received the Centre's nod to travel to the United States, two days after he wrote a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking clarity on why the clearance for his official visit was denied.

In a two-page letter to Mr Jaishankar on Thursday, Mr Kharge, the Karnataka Minister, said his visit was aimed at "strengthening collaborations, attracting investments and creating employment opportunities" for the state.

"Denying a Cabinet Minister and the custodian of one of the world's largest technology clusters, the ability to carry out such official responsibilities without explanation, raises serious concerns. It is not only against the interests of the state but also undermines the spirit of cooperative federalism," he wrote in the letter, which he also shared on his official X account on Friday.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Priyank Kharge
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com