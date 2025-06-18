Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Canada to attend the annual G7 Summit. He said he would be discussing important global issues and highlight the issues of the Global South at the international forum. PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a host of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.
This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Canada since relations with the north American country slumped over the last two years over then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support to separatists and radical elements acting against India and Indian interests. India and Canada now aim to iron out differences with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the helm of the Canadian government. During last year's diplomatic fallout between the two nations, India's foreign ministry had squarely pinned the blame on Justin Trudeau and the actions taken under his leadership.
This visit however, is for a multilateral forum, though it is expected that PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart would meet on the sidelines to rebuild the India-Canada partnership. Besides the G7 and a meet with host Mark Carney, Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes several back-to-back bilateral meetings with other global leaders present there.
This year's G7 marks the 51st summit, and completion of half a century for the leading multilateral forum. It is being held in Canada's Alberta in a town named Kananaskis, which has previously hosted the the G8 Summit in 2002. Though India is not a part of the G7 grouping, it has been invited for the global summit each year for the last six years and twelve times in total.
PM Modi Meets South Korean President On Sidelines Of Canada G7 Summit
PM Modi met South Korean President on the sidelines of G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening Special Strategic Partnership by exploring new avenues for cooperation through partnerships in areas of trade & economy, critical & emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture & P2P among others. They also discussed regional & global issues", MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.
PM Modi Meets Mexican President On Sidelines Of G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.
The Ministry of External Affairs shared the details in a tweet on X stating that the meeting was aimed at boosting India-Mexico warm and historical ties. It added that both leaders discussed cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, digital innovation, and shared perspectives on key global and regional issues.
PM Modi Meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa At G7 Summit
On the sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
PM Modi Meets Australian PM On Sidelines Of G7 Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian PM Anthony Albanese during the G7 Summit in Canada.
Besides meetings with the South Korean and Mexican leaders, PM Modi is expected to hold a series of pull-aside and bilateral meetings with several global leaders. He is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Canadian PM Mark Carney. The two leaders aim to bring India-Canada ties out of the deep freeze it has been in since the diplomatic fallout with the Justin Trudeau-led government.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has welcomed PM Modi in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. This is the first time since the leaders of India and Canada have met since the diplomatic fallout during Justin Trudeau's regime.
