Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Canada to attend the annual G7 Summit. He said he would be discussing important global issues and highlight the issues of the Global South at the international forum. PM Modi is also scheduled to hold a host of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Canada since relations with the north American country slumped over the last two years over then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's support to separatists and radical elements acting against India and Indian interests. India and Canada now aim to iron out differences with Prime Minister Mark Carney at the helm of the Canadian government. During last year's diplomatic fallout between the two nations, India's foreign ministry had squarely pinned the blame on Justin Trudeau and the actions taken under his leadership.

This visit however, is for a multilateral forum, though it is expected that PM Modi and his Canadian counterpart would meet on the sidelines to rebuild the India-Canada partnership. Besides the G7 and a meet with host Mark Carney, Prime Minister Modi's itinerary includes several back-to-back bilateral meetings with other global leaders present there.

This year's G7 marks the 51st summit, and completion of half a century for the leading multilateral forum. It is being held in Canada's Alberta in a town named Kananaskis, which has previously hosted the the G8 Summit in 2002. Though India is not a part of the G7 grouping, it has been invited for the global summit each year for the last six years and twelve times in total.

Here are the Live Updates from the G7 Summit in Canada:

