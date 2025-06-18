PM Meets German Chancellor, Discusses Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as trade and investment, defence and security, green energy and technology.

The two leaders, who met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here, also exchanged views on regional and international developments, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Chancellor Merz for Germany's strong solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism, he said.

"Commemorating steadfast 25 years of Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi met Chancellor Friedrich Merz @_FriedrichMerz of Germany on the sidelines of #G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada," Mr Jaiswal said on X.

"Both leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Germany bilateral cooperation in key areas of trade and investment, defence and security, green and sustainable development partnership, green energy, technology, innovation, education and mobility," he added.

Earlier, Modi had said he would be discussing important global issues and emphasise the priorities of the Global South as he meets world leaders at the G7 Summit.

