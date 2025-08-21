"Insecurity Of Leadership": PM Modi On Why Congress' Young MPs Hang Back

Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Congress today while talking about parliament proceedings, saying bright and young MPs of the Congress do not get to participate in discussions due to the "insecurity" of its leadership. While he did not name anyone, many thought his target was obvious.

Sources said PM Modi made the remarks at the customary informal meeting of leaders in Speaker Om Birla's office after the House was adjourned. The Opposition leaders had stayed away from the get-together.

PM Modi, sources said, regretted that some of the bills passed in the monsoon session could not be discussed in the House as the Opposition leaders skipped the meeting. One of the leaders present remarked that it is becoming increasingly difficult to bring the Congress on board since few leaders who attend had any influence on the party's leadership.

PM Modi then said the Opposition has some bright young MPs who might be making the leadership "insecure", according to the sources.

Congress's Pramod Tiwari responded sharply. "I want to ask you (PM Modi) - who has scope in BJP other than you? Amit Shah has some, but he also works at your behest. Who is left other than you two? Whatever you want happens there," he said.

The Opposition has been vehemently protesting against the Special Intensive Review of electoral rolls in Bihar, which had repeatedly interrupted the proceedings of both houses of parliament in the Monsoon Session. Amid the Opposition protests, the government had pushed through its legislative agenda.

