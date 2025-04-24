Heartbreak, Tears As Bodies Of Tourists Killed In Pahalgam Reach Their Hometowns

With tears in their eyes while still processing the unfathomable sorrow, the families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack received their bodies on Thursday. Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, died in the Baisaran meadow bloodbath in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag - the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident - on Tuesday.

Among the victims were tourists from different parts of the country and a Nepali national. Their bodies were first brought in coffins to Srinagar, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid wreaths, and were then flown to their hometowns.

Airlines operated more than 50 flights from Srinagar to ferry tourists and bodies of the victims to their destinations, along with 123 accompanying family members.

Tearful Goodbyes

Navy officer Vinay Narwal's remains were brought from Kashmir to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Wednesday afternoon, from where they were taken to his native place in Haryana's Karnal. His last rites were then held with full military honours.

#WATCH | Haryana | Last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, being performed at his native place in Karnal. pic.twitter.com/mRxMmPkXgn — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

The 26-year-old officer got married only a week ago and was on his honeymoon when terrorists shot him at point-blank range in front of his wife, Himanshi.

Thousands of people, including Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, attended his funeral in Karnal.

The body of Indian Air Force Corporal Tage Hailyang, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, was brought to Guwahati Airport, where Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah and Guwahati City Police Commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta paid floral tributes to the soldier.

The remains of Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, reached Lucknow on Wednesday night. He got married just two months ago and was killed in front of his wife.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak pays tribute to Shubham Dwivedi from Kanpur and Sudeep from Nepal, killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, as their bodies are brought to Lucknow airport.#PahalgamTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/O8DayaKcO2 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

He had gone to Kashmir on a week-long vacation on April 16 with his wife, parents, sister, brother-in-law, and her sister's in-laws. His body has now been sent to Kanpur in an ambulance and will be cremated later in the day.

Mr Dwivedi's remains were brought alongside the Nepalese national, Sudip Neupane, who was also killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The body of Sushil Nathaniel, a manager at the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, was brought to the city from Kashmir on Wednesday night. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was among those who paid tributes to him at the airport.

#WATCH | Indore | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav pays last respects to Sushil Nathaniel, who was killed in the #PahalgamTerroristAttack yesterday. pic.twitter.com/FgkrqqMp51 — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2025

Mr Yadav said that his wife told him that terrorists had asked Mr Nathaniel, a Christian, to recite the 'Kalma' -- a declaration of faith that forms the core beliefs of Muslims -- before shooting him dead.

Thousands of people in Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane attended the last rites of the three cousins - Sanjay Lele (50), Hemant Joshi (45) and Atul Mone (43) - on Wednesday evening. Their family members and friends said they were at a loss for words to describe their pain and anguish over their deaths.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also attended the funeral.

"Our tears have dried up," Mr Mone's sister-in-law said as his remains arrived in the city from Mumbai.

The remains of Neeraj Udhwani, who worked as a chartered accountant in Dubai, were also brought to his hometown, Rajasthan's Jaipur. He was in the city for a wedding function and had gone to Pahalgam with his wife, Ayushi.

The bodies of Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bhushan were brought to Karnataka's Bengaluru early Thursday. Union Minister V Somanna, along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied their remains.

Mr Rao's body has been taken to his hometown, Shivamogga, while Mr Bhushan will be cremated in Bengaluru.