"Understand Why People Want To Leave": Omar Abdullah On Exodus Of Tourists After Pahalgam Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today called the exodus of tourists from Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack "heartbreaking". The tourists have been leaving Jammu and Kashmir in droves since yesterday's attack in which 26 people died.

"It's heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday's tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave," Mr Abdullah said in a post.

While the civil aviation watchdog DGCA and the Civil Aviation Ministry are working to organise extra flights and the National Highway 44 between Srinagar and Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction, he wrote.

He said he has directed the administration to facilitate traffic between Srinagar and Jammu to allow tourist vehicles to leave. This, he added, has to be done in a controlled manner snice the road is still unstable in places.

"We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment & we hope that everyone will cooperate with us," the post read.

The Centre is fully helping the tourists trying to leave Jammu and Kashmir.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, Union minister for tourism Gajendra Shekhawat said, "In light of yesterday's tragic incident in Kashmir, many tourists are understandably anxious and reconsidering their travel plans. I've spoken to the concerned authorities and urged airlines, hotels, and tour operators to allow full refunds without hassle".

Yesterday afternoon, terrorists had opened fire at tourists crossing a meadow in Pahalgam's Baisaran valley on ponies. A Nepali national, a man helping with the ponies, and 24 tourists from across 14 states had died. The terrorists had shot the men. Visuals of women in shock, sitting beside the bodies of their husbands, were widely circulated online, evoking outrage.