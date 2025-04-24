What Is Kalima? The Sacred Islamic Verse Cited By Pahalgam Survivors

The meadows of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam became the site of a horrific terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. Survivors allege the attackers asked victims about their religion. Some claim victims were forced to recite the Kalima - a sacred Islamic expression of faith - and were shot dead if they failed.

What Is Kalima?

The words "La ilaha illallah, Muhammadur rasulullah" - There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the messenger of Allah - are sacred to over a billion Muslims across the world.

Known as the Kalima, this declaration of faith is whispered into a newborn's ears, repeated during the five daily prayers, and hoped to be on a believer's lips at the moment of death. It's a declaration of belief in one God and His final messenger, Prophet Muhammad.

'Kalima' is an Arabic word that means "word" or "statement."

In Islam, there are six kalimas.

Kalima Tayyib - Declares the oneness of Allah and Muhammad's prophethood.

Kalima Shahada - Reaffirms the testimony of faith, often recited when one embraces Islam.

Kalima Tamjeed - Glorifies Allah's greatness and mercy.

Kalima Tawheed - Speaks of Allah's unity and His power over life and death.

Kalima Astaghfar - Seeks forgiveness for both known and unknown sins.

Kalima Radde Kufr - Rejects disbelief and sinful actions.

Why Are These Kalimas Important?

The six Kalimas are central to the Islamic faith. They teach Muslims about the oneness of Allah, the importance of the Prophet, and the need to seek forgiveness and stay away from sin. Reciting them helps Muslims reflect, repent, and strengthen their faith.

Debashish Bhattacharya, a professor from Assam who was on holiday with his family, claims that he was spared when he recited the Kalima. As gunfire rang out and others recited the sacred verses, he claims he also joined in.

When a terrorist pointed a gun at him, Mr Bhattacharya claims he loudly recited the Kalima, after which his life was spared.

"Everybody around me was chanting (the 'kalima'), I was also chanting. The man pointed the gun towards my head, heard what I was saying and then he left... I was just chanting 'la illahi...' what everyone was chanting, you can call it herd mentality. I had no idea whether it would save my life or not. He heard it and he walked away," he told NDTV on Wednesday.