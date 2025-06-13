Badshah All Set To Make His Debut At Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025

Indian singer, song writer and rapper, Badshah has dropped yet another surprise for his fans and followers. The 39-year-old music producer is gearing up to make his big debut at the Paris Men's Fashion Week 2025. The Soulmate hit maker has always been a fashion junkie who is fond of everything designer, ranging from Balenciaga to Gucci and beyond. It looks like all his couture passion that fuelled his system for years is now all set to take centre-stage at the upcoming Paris Men's Fashion Week.

What's more, Badshah will be the first Punjabi rapper to attend the coveted fashion event in the French capital as a celebrity guest for one of the high-profile designers in June 2025. This is a significant moment for South Asian representation on the global fashion stage. Badshah is renowned for making us groove to the tunes of his chartbuster songs. And he will now represent India at the A-list Parisian event, which has witnessed a growing interest in South Asian talent. This is quite a landmark following the international fashion appearances of other Indian and particularly, Punjabi artists like Dilijit Dosanjh at the Met Gala and AP Dhillon previously at the Paris Fashion Week.

The 2025 edition of Paris Men's Fashion Week is set to happen between June 24, 2025 to June 29, 2025. This year, the event will also be showcasing 70 brands, 40 of which will be presenting runway shows from some of the world's most well-known couturiers.

Badshah is known for his signature hip-hop style fashion that is everything bold and cool and has a significant Instagram following of 15.2 million followers. All this certainly makes him a much deserving celebrity to be attending the event in the capacity of a guest.

Badshah scores a major win on the runway front, by being all set make his Paris Fashion Week debut.

