Shakira's Pre-Show Routine Features Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts, Hip Thrusts And More

Shakira is currently in Mexico for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, where she will perform at the GNP Stadium. Now, the global sensation dropped a video giving a sneak peek into her pre-show routine. Shakira shared that she arrives at the venue by 3 PM, kicks things off with a workout, and even squeezes in a massage if time permits. Then, Shakira spends 10 minutes on vocal warm-ups and gets started with makeup. Just before hitting the stage, she takes five minutes for a quick prayer.

After the performance and a meet-and-greet session, Shakira stated that she wraps up by 12:30 AM and makes sure to get enough rest to be ready for the next day. Sounds like a solid routine, right?

The real highlight of the video? Undoubtedly, the snippets from Shakira's warm-up session. Dressed in a pink outfit, she can be seen getting ready for the stage with some serious strength training. The star is seen performing a dumbbell Romanian deadlift, followed by hip thrusts. Let us just say that we are seriously impressed by Shakira's strength.

Shakira's Spanish caption roughly translates to: “As if the show itself wasn't enough exercise! This is how I start my day!”

Shakira kicked off her massive Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour in Brazil in February. The tour includes stops in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and North America.

