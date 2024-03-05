Just Julia Fox Dropping Jaws With Her Feathered Sheer Sequin Bodysuit At Paris Fashion Week

Just Julia Fox Dropping Jaws With Her Feathered Bodysuit At PFW 2024

When Julia Fox shows up on the scene, you just know that it will revolve around her. That was the case when the Hollywood celebrity attended the Mugler showcase at Paris Fashion Week's Fall Winter 2024 edition. She was part of the starry guest list which also included Hari Nef, Irina Shayk, Nicola Peltz and and many more. However with an ensemble as striking as she had on, it's safe to say that no statement was greater than the one she made. This is Julia Fox after all so we aren't surprised even a little bit.

Photo Credit: AFP

To attend the Mugler Fall Winter 2024 Show at Paris Fashion Week, Julia left very little to the imagination with her choice of outfit. She wore a full sleeve bodysuit that covered her entire length in a sheer shade of skin toned fabric that was embedded with holographic sequins. Over the bust and the hips was a feathered detail with beaded sequin embroidery. This detailing continued over her wrists, legs and arms, lending the otherwise neutral toned look with a bit of drama.

Photo Credit: AFP

To take it even further, Julia didn't shy away from experimenting with her makeup as well. To match the embellished nature of her outfit, her face was covered with silver glitter and a wash of eyeshadow complemented the ethereal style of the outfit. Her hair was slicked back and she had on a holographic toned manicure.

Julia Fox certainly knows how to turn heads in her direction.

