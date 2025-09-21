Rome's Fiumicino Airport Opens Luxury Dog Hotel For Traveling Pet Owners

Dog owners often face a dilemma before traveling: leave their beloved pet with a sitter or at a kennel. Both options require planning and logistics, which can be stressful and time-consuming for pet parents.

Rome's Fiumicino International Airport is trying to make things easier. It has opened Dog Relais, one of the first on-site dog hotels at a major European airport, following a similar initiative in Frankfurt. Staff even retrieve dogs directly from the terminal, allowing travelers to head straight to their flight.

"This project is part of a strategy to provide a very immersive experience for passengers," said Marilena Blasi, chief commercial officer at Aeroporti di Roma, the company that manages the Italian capital's two airports. "In this case, we provide services to both dogs and their owners."

What To Expect

Basic rooms at Dog Relais cost about €40 (about Rs 4,139) per night and feature temperature-controlled floors and private gardens. Timid or solitary dogs can stay in quieter kennels on the edge of the facility, where they interact primarily with staff rather than other dogs. At night, ambient music tuned to 432 hertz - a frequency believed to promote relaxation - that plays softly through room speakers.

Optional extras range from standard grooming, bathing, and teeth-cleaning to more indulgent services such as aromatherapy with lavender or peppermint, or arnica cream massages for sore muscles and joints.

For owners who want more than a standard webcam check-in, a €60 (about Rs 6,209) premium room offers round-the-clock video calls via a dedicated screen. Through an app, owners can even toss their dog a treat remotely.

The facility caters not only to travelers but also to locals needing dog daycare.

Alessandra Morelli, who works in human resources at Aeroporti di Roma, regularly drops off her 2-year-old chocolate Labrador, Nina.

"Since I've been able to bring Nina to this dog hotel, my work-life balance has completely changed," said Morelli, 47. "It allows me to enjoy both my workday and my personal travels in total peace and tranquility."

Dario Chiassarini, 32, said he began bringing his Rottweiler puppy, Athena, to Dog Relais for training because it is clean, well-organized, and conveniently located. He plans to board Athena there whenever he and his girlfriend travel.

The hotel has proven popular. All 40 rooms were booked in August, when millions of passengers pass through Fiumicino during Italy's peak summer vacation period. Since its May opening, occupancy has averaged nearly two-thirds, Blasi said.

In a related development, Italy's commercial aviation authority recently changed its rules to allow large dogs to fly in plane cabins on domestic routes, provided they are secured in crates. The first such flight is scheduled for Sept. 23, according to Transport Minister Matteo Salvini.

Salvini acknowledged that while many travelers welcome the change, others may be less enthusiastic. Speaking at a pet conference on Sept. 16, he said: "We always have to use judgment, but for me it's a source of pride - a step forward in terms of civilization."

