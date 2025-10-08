Techie With 50 Lakh Salary Doesn't 'Feel Rich' To Shop At Airport Luxury Stores, Internet Reacts

For more than 70% of India's population, earning 50 LPA is either a dream or a milestone in their career graph. It is more than enough for a person to lead not just a comfortable but a luxurious life in any metropolitan city. But a techie took to X to express his disappointment while earning 50LPA + CTC. He says he does not feel confident enough to purchase at high-end airport shops.

Women Shopping At An Airport

Photo Credit: Freepik

For most people, early check-in means exploring the airport. Decked-up shops, luxury goods, and yellow lighting that adds to the charm. Today, if a person has to spend a couple of hours at the airport before boarding, it's not troublesome, courtesy of high-end brands and their opulent shops. Not to mention that everything is priced at an exorbitant amount. However, you would think that these prices fall in the affordable range for a person earning half a crore every year.

Ray, a user on X, shared a bunch of images from the airport and wrote, "Even after 50LPA+CTC, I don't feel rich and confident enough to purchase from these airport shops." When someone writes something like this on a social media platform, it does not go unnoticed; in fact, other users also chime in with a fact sheet and opinions. A user mentioned that 50LPA does not translate to Rs 4 lakh per month in hand, but it is way less, and most of it is spent on taxes and RSU (Restricted Stock Units). Another person wrote that 50LPA is only 20LPA after the deduction of taxes.

Even after 50LPA+ CTC, I don't feel rich and confident enough to purchase from these Airport Shops 😓 pic.twitter.com/KdsLIT11jz — Ray (@rayXtwt) October 4, 2025

A user on X said that if this techie were a businessman or in the agriculture field, 50LPA would be more than enough. However, since they are salaried employees, most of this amount goes into taxes and EMIs. Another user suggested that this person needs to earn 50LPA for 405 years to feel rich, so that airport purchases do not leave a remarkable dent on the bank account.

Many users came in support of this techie and said that even if 50LPA translates to Rs 4 lakh a month, they would not buy from their shops at the airport because of the extremely high prices at which products are sold here. One user wrote, "Luxury taxes hit different at airports."