Losing Weight Too Quickly? Longevity Doctor Explains Hidden Risks

Rapid weight loss may seem like the ultimate win, but according to a longevity expert, losing weight too quickly can silently damage the body in ways many people do not realise. Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, recently explained why extreme or aggressive weight loss can come at a cost.

“Rapid weight loss feels like success,” he said. “But you're also losing muscle, bone density, strength, and metabolic capacity. You're becoming lighter but weaker. Smaller but more fragile.”

The doctor warned that when the body loses weight too fast, it often loses muscle along with fat. This is especially common when people cut calories heavily without eating enough protein or doing strength training. Muscle loss, also known as sarcopenia, can leave the body weaker over time.

He also pointed out that rapid weight loss can affect bone health. When the body loses weight too quickly, bones may also become weaker. This increases the risk of injuries and fractures.

Another issue is a slowing metabolism. Muscle helps burn calories even while the body is resting. Losing muscle can reduce the metabolic rate, which makes future weight loss harder and weight regain easier.

Dr Eliopoulos added that eating too little may also lead to nutrient deficiencies. Low levels of iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, magnesium, and zinc can “accelerate ageing and dysfunction.”

According to him, rapid weight loss without proper care can eventually lead to frailty. People may feel weaker, more tired, and physically fragile despite becoming thinner. “This is not longevity. This is accelerated ageing,” he said.

Instead of focusing only on shrinking the body, the expert said people should aim to become “metabolically stronger” while losing weight.

He recommended adequate protein intake (1.2-1.6 g per kg of body weight), resistance training three to four times a week, taking supplements to prevent deficiencies, and proper monitoring of nutrients during a calorie deficit. Regular medical guidance should also be there to ensure weight loss stays healthy and does not harm overall body function.

“The difference,” he explained, “is between shrinking and optimising. Between losing weight and gaining health.”



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



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