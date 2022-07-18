'Never Say Never,' Writes R Madhavan After His Son Vedaant Breaks National Junior Swimming Record

R Madhavan with his son Vedaant. (courtesy: actormaddy)

R Madhavan is a proud father as his son Vedaant has broken the record and won a gold medal at a swimming competition. The 16-year-old participated in the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships and won the 1500m freestyle swimming competition. He established a new record by breaking the previous holder's record of 16 minutes. Madhavan shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Never say never. National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken." In the video, commentators can be heard saying, "Around 16 minutes, he has broken Advait Page's record at the 780m mark." He adds, "I did not expect him to do it but he picked up his pace beautifully. I never thought he would be trying for the record."

Soon after R Madhavan shared the post, the previous record holder Advait Page commented, "Super happy for Vedaant. Congratulations!!".

Here have a look:

Never say never . 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️🤗🤗 National Junior Record for 1500m freestyle broken. ❤️❤️🙏🙏@VedaantMadhavanpic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022

In April, R Madhavan's son Vedaant made headlines after he won a gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. The actor shared a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "And So TODAY the winning streak continues.. @VedaantMadhavan gets a GOLD at Denmark open. Pradeep Sir @swimmingfedera1 #ANSAdxb & all of you for the continued blessings."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, R Madhavan is basking on the success of his recently released movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film marks the debut of Madhavan as a director. He played the role of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan.

Next, Madhavan will be seen in Dhokha Round D Cornerand Amriki Pandit.