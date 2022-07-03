Viral: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor Pose With R Madhavan And Nambi Narayanan On The Sets Of Rocketry

A viral picture from. (courtesy: teamshahrukhkhan)

Shah Rukh Khan and R Madhavan are all over the news these days, courtesy their recently released movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect hit the theatres. The movie marked Shah Rukh's first big-screen appearance after Zero. Now, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor posing with former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan and R Madhavan from the sets. A fan club posted a picture on Instagram that also features Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji.

In the image, Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in formals - a white shirt and black pants layered with a black coat. Ranbir Kapoor looks uber cool in casuals, while R Madhavan and former scientist Nambi Narayanan are twinning in formal outfits. On the other hand, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji are also twinning in black outfits.

Here have a look:

In the movie, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan. While Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a cameo role as a journalist interviewing Madhavan's character.

Earlier, during a press conference of the movie Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, R Madhavan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya didn't charge any fee for the film. He said, "Be it Suriya or (Shah Rukh) Khan sahab, none of them charge any fee for the film. They didn't even charge anything for the caravans, costumes, and assistants. Suriya flew out to shoot in Mumbai along with his crew on his own money. He didn't even charge for the flights or for the dialogue writer who translated his lines in Tamil," as per a report in PTI.