'Wanted To Become Like Shah Rukh Khan': Fanboy Ranbir Kapoor

Did you know Ranbir Kapoor wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan in his youth days? Unbelievable, did we hear? You are not alone. Neither could we. Ranbir has confessed it in a video, shared as a part of his RK Tapes series. “Main jab jawan hua toh Shah Rukh Khan banana chahata tha. [ When I grew, I wanted to become Shah Rukh Khan.]” It also features a few snippets of SRK's customary wave to his fans waiting outside Mannat. While watching SRK's, Ranbir said, "Isiliye to aajtak kisi ne na taali maari, na seeti [That's why nobody ever clapped or whistled for me]." The clip, which is titled "The Hero", was shared by Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera co-star Vaani Kapoor on Instagram.

Well, it's not just Shah Rukh Khan who ruled over Ranbir Kapoor's heart. Sharing more about his "real-life" heroes, RK said that he wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan. He picked a famous dialogue from BigB's Deewaar and said, “Tum log mujhe doondh rahe ho aur main tumhara yahan intezaar kar raha hoon.” And, then said, “Main Amitabh Bachchan banna chahta tha. [I wanted to become Amitabh Bachchan]. Jawan hua tab Shah Rukh Khan banana tha. Aur finally, Ranbir Kapoor banana pada (After I grew up, I wanted to be Shah Rukh Khan. And, then, finally I had to become Ranbir Kapoor)."

Ranbir Kapoor also shed light on the impact the heroes had on his life. "Growing up, Hindi film heroes had become the heroes of my life. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, was subconsciously inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn't choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me. But when I look back at the 12-year-old Hindi film-obsessed Ranbir, I feel like his dream is still incomplete,” he said.

Sharing details of a conversation he had with his father late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir said, I remember my father used to tell me that the films I do are good films, but they're not going to make me a national star. Thankfully, my films worked, the audience appreciated it, but now I understand what he was trying to say. Even today when I look at my favourite heroes, I always look at them from a low angle. I never see them as equal to me. They are always larger than life, both on and off-screen. If I can be even two percent of the heroes they are, my life will be set."

The video ends with the poster of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Shamshera. “RK Tapes - Episode 2 - The Hero. Shamshera releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Shamshera with YRF50 only at a theatre near,” read the caption.

The first episode of RK Tapes was on his “love for Hindi cinema.”

Shamshera will hit the theatres on July 22. Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Ronit Roy are also part of the film.