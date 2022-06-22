Shamshera Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor Is The Saviour Of His Tribe, Battles With Sanjay Dutt

Ranbir Kapoor in Shamshera teaser. (courtesy: duttsanjay)

After a long wait, the teaser of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, was dropped today. Ahead of the trailer, which will release on Friday, the video shows Ranbir Kapoor as the saviour of his tribe in a never-seen-before look. Sanjay Dutt locks horns with Ranbir in the teaser as the two battle it out in a gripping scene. Sanjay Dutt posted the video on his social media profiles and wrote, "A tribe that needs saving, a world that needs SHAMSHERA." The post further added that the trailer of the film will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

Take a look at the teaser of Shamshera here:

Ranbir's co-star Vaani Kapoor also shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, "A Name. A Saviour. A Legend."

Shamshera will mark Ranbir Kapoor's first film collaboration with Sanjay Dutt after the latter appeared in a song for the 2018 film, Sanju. It will be dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada and will release on July 22, marking 50 years of Yash Raj Films.

Earlier, as Ranbir is not officially on social media, wife Alia Bhatt had shared a poster of Shamshera on Instagram and wrote, "Now that's a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning."

Meanwhile, Ranbir will feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in September. The sci-fi love story also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in lead roles. On the other hand, Sanjay Dutt played a villain in Samrat Prithviraj and KGF: Chapter 2 recently.