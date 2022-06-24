Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Is Out To Fulfill His Father's Destiny, Sanjay Dutt Looks Fierce

A screengrab from Shamshera trailer (courtesy: YRF)

The trailer of Karan Malhotra's Shamshera was dropped today. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. After unveiling fresh posters on Thursday, the makers released the trailer today. The video clip shows Ranbir Kapoor as a dacoit, the protector of his tribe and a son fulfilling his father's legacy. The actor is seen in a dual role in the film. Sanjay Dutt plays his rival, the evil Daroga Shuddh Singh. Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous as the "golden girl" in this Yash Raj Film production. The film, which was postponed several times, is now releasing on July 22.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Sanjay Dutt posted the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Meet Shamshera and Daroga Shuddh Singh ONLY on the big screen on 22nd July."

Ranbir will be seen on the big screen after four years as he last starred in Sanju. Shamshera will also mark Ranbir and Sanjay Dutt's first film collaboration even though the latter featured in a special song in Sanju. Shamshera will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra co-starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Khalnayak 2 with Jackie Shroff. He recently featured in the films Samrat Prithviraj with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar and earlier in KGF: Chapter 2, a blockbuster Kannada film, starring Yash and Raveena Tandon.