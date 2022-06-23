Shamshera New Poster: Meet Vaani Kapoor As The Enchanting Sona

Vaani Kapoor in Shamshera. (courtesy: _vaanikapoor_)

The makers of Shamshera have actively been sharing updates from the film, ahead of its trailer's release. After Sanjay Dutt's poster, a new poster featuring Vaani Kapoor was shared on Thursday. Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in a sequined red and gold outfit in the poster as she smiles looking into the camera. Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly play a double role - the eponymous father and son Balli - in Shamshera. Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist, named Shuddh Singh. The details about Vaani's character Sona have not been revealed. Directed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also stars Ashutosh Rana, Ronit Roy and Saurabh Shukla.

Sharing the poster, Vaani Kapoor wrote: "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona! Shamshera trailer out tomorrow. Celebrate Shamshera with YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

Check out Vaani Kapoor's post here:

Earlier on Thursday, Sanjay Dutt's look from the film was unveiled and it is the definition of intense. The caption along with the post read: "If the word merciless had a name, it would be 'Daroga Shuddh Singh'."

Earlier this week, Ranbir Kapoor's look from the film was shared on social media. "The hero who rose to be a legend - Shamshera. Experience it in IMAX in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate Shamshera with YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

While the trailer of Shamshera is slated to release on June 24, the makers teased the fans with a teaser on Wednesday. "Name. A Saviour. A Legend," read the caption on the post.

Besides Shamshera, Ranbir Kapoor will also star in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's Animal and an untitled film by Luv Ranjan. He was last seen in 2018's Sanju.

Vaani Kapoor, who made her Bollywood with the 2013 film Shuddh Desi Romance, in which she worked with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has featured in films such as Befikre, Bell Bottom, Aaha Kalyanam, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and War, to name a few.