6-Month-Old Dies In Karnataka After Swallowing Dried Hibiscus Flowers

In a tragic incident from Hunsur city of Karnataka's Mysuru district, a six-and-a-half-month-old baby died after choking on a dried hibiscus flower kept for Pooja at home.

The incident occurred in Doddahejjoor village, where the infant, identified as Chinmay Gowda, was playing with his elder sibling on Saturday.

During the time, the child reportedly picked up a dried flower placed at the house entrance and put a piece of it into his mouth.

When the sibling attempted to take it away, the infant swallowed it.

Upon noticing that the infant was struggling to breathe, the baby was immediately rushed to a hospital in Hanagodu for first aid and later shifted to a private hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

Despite medical efforts, the infant could not be saved, leaving the family devastated.