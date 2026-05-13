Shoulder Brush At Karnataka Gym Ends In Punch, Skull Fracture

A minor altercation during a workout session turned violent at the MJ Fitness Centre in Karnataka's Hassan city, leaving a man seriously injured with a skull fracture.

The incident involved two men, identified as Keerthan and Varun, during a workout session at the gym.

The altercation began after Keerthan accidentally brushed against Varun's shoulder while exercising.

A video of the incident showed Keerthan brushing past Varun's shoulder, following which the two briefly confronted each other inside the gym. During the exchange, Varun suddenly punched Keerthan with full force using his right arm, knocking him flat onto the floor face-first.

Following the assault, Keerthan suffered a serious head injury, resulting in a skull fracture.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hassan and is said to be in serious condition.

The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Hassan Extension Police Station. A complaint has been filed, and police have launched an investigation.