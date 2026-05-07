Lured On Gay Dating App, Bengaluru Civil Engineer Looted, Stabbed

A 27-year-old Bengaluru engineer's quest to find a partner using a 'gay dating app' led him straight into the trap of criminals, who stabbed him, forced him to disclose his UPI password and looted him.

The civil engineer, a resident of Chikkajala, had been using the Grindr dating application - which describes itself as a dating service for the 'GBTQ' community - for the past three years to interact and socialise with people.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at Yelahanka Police Station, the victim received a phone call from a person he had connected with on the dating app, asking him to come to Palanahalli Gate near Bagalur Road for a meeting. He travelled to the location on a bus.

As he reached the spot, he was accosted by four men who escorted him towards Jayamuni Layout near Northgate Company. They started verbally abusing him and threatened to expose his dating app activities to his family and friends.

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The men took him to a secluded area near the Canadian School in Venkatala. One of the attackers threatened him with a knife and asked him to hand over his mobile phone and UPI password.

The attackers stabbed him with a knife in the head, wrist, rib area, abdomen, and neck.

The Yelahanka Police have registered a robbery case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Per the FIR, the gang used his UPI password to transfer money from his SBI bank account to their accounts. While the FIR mentions a transfer of Rs 16,000, police later stated that approximately Rs 15,000 had been transferred to another PhonePe account.

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The man, seriously injured and bleeding, contacted his friend, who rushed him to Valence Hospital on Bagalur Main Road for treatment.

Police have arrested four accused -- identified as Darshan, Sunil, Chandan, and another associate. They said the accused had been chatting with the victim for several days through the application before carrying out the robbery.