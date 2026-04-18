Gurugram Man Falls For Dating App Scam, Charged Rs 22,000 For Food, Drinks: 'Don't Be Dumb Like Me'

A Gurugram man has become the latest victim of the infamous dating app scam, where victims are lured into a shady bar by a female and trapped with exorbitant bills. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "GTB Nagar date scam (I got catfished by a girl on Bumble)", the man revealed he was slapped with a Rs 22,000 bill after his date kept ordering food and drinks. The man said he matched with a girl named Jiya Negi on the dating app and decided to meet her despite not talking much. After driving from Gurugram to Rajouri Garden in Delhi, the woman suggested going to GTB Nagar.

"She kept complaining that she wasn't liking the vibe of the place and we should go to GTB Nagar where we can find a good place. I don't know much about places in Delhi, so I was like sure we can go and we went to Hudson Lane," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

After reaching a cafe and lounge called 'Bagheera', the woman immediately started ordering alcohol while the man ordered a plate of pasta. Despite not being in the mood to drink, the Bumble match kept pestering the man to order some shots and indulge with her.

While attending calls from his brother and friend, the man noticed that another guy had followed him outside multiple times. Meanwhile, the woman kept ordering the drinks without touching any of the food.

"After a while my friend called me so I again had to go out to take the call and I saw the guy come out after me again. I told my friend what was happening, and he warned me about what it was," the man said, adding that he instantly called for the bill afterwards.

"The bill came to be about 22k and out of which my pasta and shake was just about 800 something the rest of it was her orders only. My friend was calling me again and again to make sure I was alright and while talking to him I came out of the place to better hear his voice, another guy was still following me."

The man refused to pay the entire amount, stating that he had connections to political leaders, which forced the scammers to agree to a 'settlement'.

"I told him I'll not pay a rupee above 4k then he came down to 4.5k and I still reiterated my point 4k only nothing more then after trying a few more times he agreed to 4k. I paid him the amount and got out of there," the man said.

"If you are reading this just some tips for you- first of all don't be dumb like me, other than that, make it a priority to get out of the place as soon as you can."

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users highlighted that the man fell prey to one of the most common scams in the city.

"Bhai they are very common in Delhi and idk why people kept falling for that again and again," said one user while another added: "I know sometimes logical and rationality fails but let's see - my question is whether the connection that strong that made you drive this far?"

A third commented: "Damn as a girl I used to fear for my life and dignity when I was in the dating market and now men have to fear for their money and peace of mind. We are truly such a low-trust society that we are taking something as sweet as dating and turning it into something so grotesque."

A fourth said: "Look at the owner being so shameless in the Google reviews section. Maybe if you indeed have connections you should help teach them a lesson they so well deserve.