Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Soon? Siddaramaiah May Visit Delhi Next Week

A cabinet reshuffle is expected early next month amid a leadership change buzz in Karnataka. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is likely to visit Delhi around May 6, after the assembly election results are declared in four states and a Union territory, to seek the high command's approval for a long-pending cabinet expansion.

The anticipated visit comes at a time when senior party leaders are increasingly heading to the national capital, signaling that key decisions on a cabinet reshuffle could be imminent. The expansion exercise has been under discussion for months, amid growing pressure within the state unit.

In a fresh development, state minister Satish Jarkiholi is also learnt to have conveyed his willingness to take over as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

Sources suggest that the party leadership is carefully weighing factors such as regional representation, caste balance, and the organisational priorities before taking a final call.

Congress MLA KN Rajanna said that Siddaramaiah has advised all ministers to accept forward with the high command's decision.

"The ministers agree that power is not permanent. Those who lose power will gain it (again); those who have it will try to keep it. This is a continuous process. The chief minister is (also) ready to sacrifice his position or continue in it. He will do what the high command and Rahul Gandhi says," said Rajanna.