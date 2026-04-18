Karnataka Reports First Bird Flu Case Of 2026, Thousands Of Chickens Culled

Karnataka has reported its first case of avian influenza (H5N1) this year after the virus was detected in a poultry farm in Muthur village near Hesaraghatta on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

According to officials, the infection was initially confirmed on April 14 during preliminary testing of chickens at the farm. Following confirmation of the H5N1 virus, authorities initiated immediate containment measures.

On April 16, as part of precautionary action, a total of 7,444 chickens were culled and buried in a designated pit to prevent further spread of the disease.

Teams from the Animal Husbandry Department, Health Department, and district administration visited the site and carried out inspections. Officials say they have implemented strict biosecurity protocols in and around the affected area.

As part of containment efforts, 10 poultry workers have been placed under quarantine, and surveillance has been intensified in nearby regions.

Health Department officials said the state RRT team, district RRT, and PHC teams visited the affected site on April 16, 2026. Authorities have declared Mathkuru village an "Infected Zone" within a 0-3 km radius, while the surrounding 3-10 km area, including PHC Hesaraghatta and Sonnenahalli, has been classified as a "Surveillance Zone."

A total of 7,444 birds, 14,788 eggs, and 2,250 kg of poultry feed were culled and scientifically disposed of on April 15 by the veterinary department. The burial site has been secured and marked as a prohibited area for one year. Ten cullers have been quarantined and are under medical supervision with Oseltamivir prophylaxis," the Health Department said.

Two villages with a population of 3,422 fall within the 0-3 km infected zone, while 17 villages with a population of 22,395 fall in the 3-10 km surveillance zone. Health teams and ASHAs will carry out daily house-to-house fever surveillance, while private hospitals have been directed to report ILI and SARI cases on the IHIP portal. Adequate stocks of PPE, masks, Oseltamivir, VTM, and throat swabs are available," the Health Department added.

Authorities have identified 54 chicken retail outlets and 36 surrounding villages within the surveillance zone. The Health Department has instructed local officials to take all necessary preventive measures to curb any potential spread.

In this case, the presence of a nearby lake in Hesaraghatta is suspected to have contributed to the spread, possibly through contact with migratory or wild birds.