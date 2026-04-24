How Karnataka Bypolls Could Decide Crisis Manager DK Shivakumar's Future

The results of the Karnataka bypolls in Bagalkot and Davangere South will be declared on May 4. But at the centre of the what the results will signify is Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, holding the party together, even as questions remain over his own future.

The bypolls in Bagalkot and Davanagere South were not just local contests. They turned into a test of how united the Karnataka Congress really is. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah continues to lead the government, much of the political groundwork and damage control has been handled by Shivakumar amid ongoing internal rift.

Troubleshooter Under Pressure

The Davanagere South campaign clearly showed cracks within the party, as local leaders sparred over ticket distribution while some minority leaders expressed dissatisfaction. Disciplinary action against leaders like Naseer Ahmed and Abdul Jabbar added to the tension.

At a time when divisions could have hurt the party, Shivakumar stepped in to contain the situation. He maintained that no one was being targeted and that action was based on internal reports.

Waiting For Clarity

Despite playing a key role, Shivakumar's own political future remains uncertain. Since the Congress returned to power in 2023, there has been constant speculation about a possible leadership rotation, where he could take over as Chief Minister midway through the term.

However, the party has never officially confirmed this. There is no timeline or clear signal from the high command, though some MLAs visiting the National Capital to meet party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader KC Venugopal over a possible state Cabinet shuffle.

The MLAs highlighted that the current Cabinet is not working efficiently in the 2.5 years it has been in office and hence, the change is mandatory.

Through all this, Shivakumar has avoided open confrontation. He has stayed disciplined, focused on the party and continued campaigning. But within the party, his supporters are increasingly asking how long this wait will continue. Whenever asked, he maintained that the party high command will take a decision, adding that he is a loyal party worker.

Why These Results Matter

This is why the bypoll outcome carries weight beyond just seats. Karnataka Congress is dealing with multiple pressures, governance challenges, internal factions and leadership questions.

In this situation, Shivakumar remains a key link between the leadership and the cadre. But being central to the system without clear political elevation could create tension over time.

If the Congress performs well, it strengthens Shivakumar's case as a crucial leader who deserves a bigger role. If the party underperforms or internal issues continue, demands for clarity on leadership could grow stronger.