Cracks in Siddaramaiah's Inner Circle? Another Political Secretary Removed

A series of recent political developments have triggered speculation about cracks emerging within the inner circle of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as multiple aides have either been removed, resigned, or distanced from positions of influence over the past few months.

The latest development involves the removal of Naseer Ahmed as political secretary to the chief minister. The state government has withdrawn his appointment. Ahmed was appointed to the post on June 1, 2023.

Sources within the party said the move follows internal concerns after the April 9 bypoll in Davangere. There has been internal chatter that certain minority leaders, including Ahmed, Zameer Ahmed Khan and Jabbar may have worked against the party's interests after the Congress decided to give a ticket to Samarth, the grandson of Shamnur Shivashankarappa, instead of someone from the minority community. Some within the party accused them of giving indirect support to a minority candidate from the SDPI.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, who met Siddaramaiah earlier in the day, denied the allegations. He said both he and Naseer Ahmed carried out responsibilities assigned by the party.

"Naseer Ahmed had been given 10 days of responsibility in Bagalkote, which he completed. He also said they had sought permission from the chief minister to visit Davangere but were advised to continue working in Bagalkote."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the chief minister acted based on inputs from multiple sources.

"Party discipline is of utmost importance; Naseer Ahmed had been asked to go to Davangere to persuade a candidate to withdraw nomination but did not turn up. Based on this information, a political decision was taken by the chief minister," he said.

The latest episode adds to a growing list of setbacks involving individuals considered close to Siddaramaiah. Earlier, his political secretary K Govind Raj was removed following the Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives.

In another development, Karnataka Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna was forced to resign after he publicly said vote theft had taken place during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the Congress government. The remarks sparked a political controversy, following which the Congress central leadership directed that he be dropped from the cabinet.

While party leaders claim there has been no official acknowledgment of any internal rift, the exit of multiple key figures from Siddaramaiah's close circle has raised questions about shifting power dynamics within the Karnataka Congress.