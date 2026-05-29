6 People Shot, Hacked To Death In Karnataka Over Land Dispute

Six people were killed in a suspected attack linked to a long-running land dispute in Karnataka's Vijayapura district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Govindpur village under the Chadachan police station limits, where the victims were allegedly shot before being hacked to death.

According to preliminary information, investigators suspect the killings may be connected to an ongoing land dispute between the Nirale and Golagi families. Police are examining all possible angles.

The victims have been identified as Chandu Nirale, Dundappa Nirale, Shivaputra Nirale, Rahul Nirale, Samarth Nirale and Shabbir Nadaf. All six were residents of Govindpur village.

Initial reports indicate that members of the Golagi family are suspected of being involved in the attack. However, police have not yet announced any arrests, and the investigation remains underway.

