Charred Body Of Ex-Karnataka MLA's Son Found In Car, Murder Suspected

A suspected murder has come to light after a charred body was discovered inside a burnt car in a deserted area near Karnataka's Dharwad.

The man, identified as Raju Bolashetti, was the son of former Bailhongal MLA Baburao Bolashetti. Raju, a native of Udikeri village in Bailhongal, was primarily involved in farming and had been missing since Monday.

Family members reported that his phone rang throughout the day but remained unanswered until it was switched off at approximately 2:30 AM.

Residents heading to their fields noticed the burnt vehicle and alerted the police. Authorities used the vehicle's number plate to confirm that it belonged to Raju Bolashetti, as the body inside was found completely charred.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim may have been murdered at a different location before being transported in his own car to the outskirts of Ramapur. The vehicle was then set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police have recovered a weapon from the spot and are currently examining it as part of the ongoing probe.

A team of forensic experts and fingerprint specialists visited the scene to collect evidence alongside the local police. While the motive behind the killing and the identity of the perpetrators remain unknown, a case has been officially registered.

The police have launched a manhunt to trace the accused and are investigating all possible leads.

