"There's Still Time": Mallikarjun Kharge On Leadership Change In Karnataka

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said today that there is no immediate plan to replace the Chief Minister of Karnataka, putting to rest fresh speculation over a possible leadership change. Any decision on the issue will be taken at the appropriate time, he indicated, saying "there is still time for that".

His remarks came as political chatter around a power tussle within the ruling Congress intensified after the government completed half of its five-year term on November 20, 2025. There was intense speculation last year following claims of a rotating Chief Ministership between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Discussions on the matter within party circles have again picked pace ahead of the assembly election results in four states and one Union Territory, to be declared on May 4. By-elections were also held on two assembly seats in Karnataka and the results are expected the same day.

Bypolls to two assembly segments, Bagalkot and Davanagere South, became necessary following the deaths of senior Congress MLAs HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Kharge said: "In accordance with our ideology and based on what we have observed within our party so far, our decisions are primarily taken by Sonia Gandhi. However, that question has not arisen at this moment. There is already a Chief Minister in place here. If any decision regarding a change needs to be made by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and myself collectively, there is still time for that."

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, meanwhile, reignited the debate by voicing support for a Dalit Chief Minister, suggesting Kharge's name.

"Those who were with Mallikarjun Kharge -- it could be Gundu Rao, Veerappa Moily, Dharam Singh, S. Bangarappa -- they were all his contemporaries. They worked together in the Congress party and they all became Chief Ministers. He is also a senior politician with more capability than them. I feel that if he becomes Chief Minister, it would give meaning to his 50 years of service. That's why I said when such a senior leader comes, no one would question it," Parameshwara said.

With internal discussions continuing and key election results around the corner, the Congress leadership's next move in Karnataka is likely to remain under close watch in the coming days.