Foreigner Praises Bengaluru's Modern Lifestyle, Calls It "Incredibly Liveable"

A foreign traveller's experience in Bengaluru has gained attention online after he described the city as a place that feels ahead of its time.

Jack Heaton, a foreign traveller who documents his journeys on Instagram, recently shared a video about his visit to Karnataka. In the video, he spoke about Bengaluru's modern lifestyle, food culture, green spaces and growing startup environment.

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He explained that he had been travelling across India to find the best state and said that Karnataka was next on his list. During his two-week stay in Bengaluru, he said he was surprised by what he saw. He described the city as a place that feels like it is living in the future, with high-end dining options, green surroundings, unique temple designs and a strong startup presence. He also noted that while social media often highlights negative aspects, his experience showed a different side of the city.

At the same time, he clarified that the region still offers rich culture, especially outside the city. Based on his visit so far, he said Karnataka had taken the top position in his personal ranking.

Along with the video, Heaton wrote that social media had portrayed India unfairly at times. He explained that while certain stereotypes may be true in some areas, they do not represent the country as a whole. He added that his goal was to highlight the positive aspects of each state he visits, while also sharing his honest experiences.

In his caption, Heaton said he did not have strong expectations before visiting Karnataka, but the state surprised him. He described Bengaluru as a highly liveable city, though he mentioned traffic as a drawback. He also observed that the city is full of hardworking young people who are focused on improving their lives while remaining friendly.

He further shared that having friends in Bengaluru helped him understand the local culture better. He added that celebrating Holi in the city made his visit even more memorable.

According to Heaton, Karnataka now ranks above Tamil Nadu in his personal list. However, he clarified that his ranking is based on his own travel experience and enjoyment, not on any numerical comparison.