5-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Locked Inside Parked Car In Telangana

A five-year-old girl died of suffocation after being locked inside a parked car in Telangana's Nalgonda district.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning. The child, identified as Saranya, was the daughter of Perni Satish and Gayathri.

According to family members, Saranya was playing with other children near her house when she is believed to have entered a car parked outside the residence. The incident went unnoticed, and the doors and windows of the vehicle got locked while the child was inside.

When Saranya did not return home for a long time, her mother and other relatives started searching for her in nearby houses and the surrounding area. After several hours, they found the child lying unconscious on the back seat of the parked car.

The family immediately opened the vehicle and rushed her to a nearby hospital. Doctors, however, declared her dead.

Police suspect that the child may have suffocated due to lack of ventilation inside the closed car.

"We have registered a case based on the complaint given by the child's mother. An investigation is underway," said Sub-Inspector Vishnu Murthy.

Following the incident, police officials advised parents to be careful and ensure that children do not have access to parked vehicles. They also urged people to check cars before locking them, especially when children are around.

Further investigation is ongoing to establish the exact sequence of events.