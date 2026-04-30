'We Will Win Over 226 Seats, Don't Trust Exit Polls': Mamata Banerjee On Bengal Election

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that exit polls predicting a BJP win in the assembly election are aimed at hurting the morale of Trinamool Congress workers and leaders.

Rejecting most of the exit poll forecasts that either indicated a rise of the BJP in Bengal or an extremely tight race with Banerjee's party, she expressed confidence that the Trinamool would take home at least 226 seats.

The Bengal assembly has 294 seats. The state also reported its highest ever voter turnout of 92.47 per cent.

"We will cross 226 seats in 2026. We might even cross 230 seats. I have complete faith in the massive mandate given by the people," Banerjee said, thanking people for turning out in large numbers "despite heat and alleged intimidation".

She alleged what the exit polls have predicted is part of a "larger conspiracy" to influence perception before the election results are announced. Votes will be counted on Monday.

"Those who tried to subdue Bengal have been subdued by the ballot," Banerjee said, adding she wants to thank party workers who "fought relentlessly and endured attacks."

She appealed for restraint, asking supporters to stay away from violence even if provoked.

"Remain calm and disciplined. Have faith in the people of Bengal and have faith in Didi. Wait till the evening of May 4, you will get your answer," said the Bengal chief minister who has been in power for the last 15 years.

Only one exit poll, by Peoples Pulse, forecast the Trinamool would win with a clear majority of 177-187 seats; it gave the BJP 95-110.

All others such as Matrize said the BJP may get 146-161 seats and the Trinamool some 125-140. Poll Diary indicated a BJP victory with 142-171 seats; it gave the Trinamool 95-110 seats.

P-Marq data forecast the BJP may get 150-175 seats; Trinamool some 118-138 seats. Chanakya Strategies predicted the BJP would get 150 to 160 seats, and the Trinamool 130-140.

Yesterday, a poll of exit polls showed the Trinamool and allies winning 146 seats in Bengal, while the BJP and allies could win 140.