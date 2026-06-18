Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Delhi was relatively pleasant on Wednesday, with the mercury staying below normal across most weather stations, even as the city witnessed a rise in daytime temperatures after recording its coolest day of June a day earlier.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 92, in the "satisfactory" category, at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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