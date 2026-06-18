Weather, IMD Alert in Delhi-NCR, UP, Rajasthan LIVE Updates: Delhi was relatively pleasant on Wednesday, with the mercury staying below normal across most weather stations, even as the city witnessed a rise in daytime temperatures after recording its coolest day of June a day earlier.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 38.1 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notches below normal, while the minimum settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches below normal.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 92, in the "satisfactory" category, at 4 pm, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Follow the LIVE Updates of Weather, IMD Weather, Heatwave Alert Delhi NCR, UP, Noida, Rajasthan:
Weather Updates: Rains In Parts Of Himachal, Weather Office Predicts Wet Spell Till June 23, Orange Alert Of Hail
Light to moderate rainfall was witnessed in various parts of Himachal Pradesh over the 24 hours till Wednesday evening, with the MeT issuing an alert for hail and thunderstorms in several districts over the next two days.
The weather department has predicted a wet spell in the state till June 23, with a fresh western disturbance likely to affect northwest India from June 18.
The Shimla meteorological centre has issued an alert for hail, thunderstorm and gusts of 40-50 kmph in Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for Thursday, and in Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla districts for Friday.
Weather Updates LIVE: Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In Parts Of Rajasthan Over Next 2-3 Days
Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to witness rain and thunderstorms over the next few days under the influence of a western disturbance, the meteorological centre here said on Wednesday.
According to the department, parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions may receive rainfall, accompanied by gusts with speeds upto 50-70 kmph, during the next two to three days.
The MeT said a fresh western disturbance would become active over northwest India Thursday onwards, and is likely influence weather conditions in the region.
2 Killed After Wall Collapses On Car Amid Heavy Rain In Telangana's Mahabubnagar
Two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car amidst heavy rainfall in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district. Police and locals retrieved the two bodies from the debris. The victims died on the spot while their car was parked.
Mahabubnagar Police stated, "In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives after a wall collapsed on their car following heavy rain in Devarkadra, Mahabubnagar district."
Police have registered a case, shifted the bodies for post-mortem examination, and are investigating the matter.