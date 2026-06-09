UP Police Constable Exam 2026: Video Shows Massive Crowd At Lucknow Station, Chaos In Trains

Lucknow witnessed an unprecedented rush of candidates at Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction on Monday following the conclusion of the UP Police Constable Exam 2026. Aspirants returning to their hometowns crowded railway platforms and trains. This leads to severe congestion and operational challenges for railway authorities.

Several videos circulating on social media showed candidates boarding train coaches through windows amid the heavy rush. The crowd affected both examination candidates and regular passengers traveling on various routes across Uttar Pradesh.

UP Police Constable Exam 2026 Leads to Heavy Crowd at Charbagh Station

A large number of candidates gathered at railway stations soon after completing the UP Police Constable Exam 2026. The rush was particularly visible at Charbagh Railway Station, where platforms remained crowded for several hours.

Candidates traveling towards Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Jaunpur, and other districts boarded available trains in large numbers. Due to the high volume of passengers, several trains witnessed overcrowding in general, sleeper, and air-conditioned coaches.

Many regular passengers also faced difficulties while boarding trains as coaches quickly reached capacity. Railway officials continued efforts to manage the growing crowd throughout the evening.

Railway Administration Faces Challenges Despite Special Train Arrangements

The railway administration arranged additional special trains from Lucknow for selected routes to facilitate the movement of examination candidates. However, the number of passengers exceeded available capacity. This results in overcrowding at stations and inside train coaches.

Reports indicated that candidates entered reserved sleeper and AC coaches on some trains, creating inconvenience for passengers holding confirmed reservations. Railway authorities faced operational difficulties in regulating passenger movement while ensuring timely train departures.

The crowd remained substantial at both Charbagh Railway Station and Lucknow Junction until late at night.

RPF and GRP Deployed to Maintain Order

The heavy rush led to instances of disagreements between passengers and candidates in some train coaches. Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel were deployed to maintain order and manage the crowd.

Officials intervened at several locations to clear overcrowded coaches and ensure smooth passenger movement. In some cases, candidates were directed to designated holding areas at the station to reduce congestion on platforms.

Although the state government announced a 50% concession in roadways bus fares for examination candidates, railway stations continued to witness significant crowds as many aspirants preferred to travel by train after the UP Police Constable Exam 2026.