UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out; Check Exam City And Shift Timings

The UP Police Constable Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 is released on May 30 by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board on its official website. Candidates who have applied for 32,679 constable posts can now check their allotted exam city, district, shift details and scheduled examination date online.

The written examination for UP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 is scheduled to take place on June 8, 9 and 10 in multiple shifts across Uttar Pradesh. The exam is conducted in offline mode and will be held in morning and afternoon shifts.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly as the admit card is expected to be released between June 1 and June 3.

Direct link to visit the official website

UP Police Constable Exam City Slip 2026: Key Details

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 32,679 constable vacancies. Candidates can access their city intimation slip through the official portal using their login credentials.

The city slip includes important details such as:

Candidate's name and registration number

Exam city and district

Scheduled examination date

Shift details

Important instructions related to the exam

Candidates are advised to carefully check all information mentioned in the slip.

UP Police Constable City Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the city intimation slip:

Visit the official website www.upprpb.in

Click on the "UP Police Constable City Slip 2026" link.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit.

The exam city details will appear on the screen.

Download and save the slip for future reference.

Candidates should remember that the city intimation slip is only meant to inform them about their exam city and schedule. The admit card, which is required for entry into the examination hall, will be released separately.